TUFF Singer STEVIE RACHELLE Shares Metal Sludge Stories On Latest Episode Of Three Sides Of The Coin

July 21, 2020, 19 minutes ago

news hard rock stevie rachelle tuff three sides of the coin

This week's episode of Three Sides Of The Coin is available for streaming below.

Says  Michael Brandvold: "Stevie Rachelle from Metal Sludge and Tuff shares the history and stories of Metal Sludge. He also shares his stories with Vinnie Vincent, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley and Bruce Kulick. Oh my, almost forgot he also fills us in on what is going on between him and Mitch Lafon."



