TULIP Streaming New Single “The Inner Light”

Symphonic Metal band Tulip has released a new video for “The Inner Light,” the brand new single from their forthcoming album, High Strangeness.

Texan transplants Tulip deliver their own brand of symphonic metal, spearheaded by ex-professional opera vocalist Ashleigh Semkiw, and Colin Parrish on guitar. Their story is a unique one. Publicly shamed, ostracised and cast out of the church, Semkiw and Parrish formed Tulip - an acronymic nod to their former faith.

With a calculated balance of soaring vocals (think Evanescence's Amy Lee meets Hayley Williams) and carefully-curated riffs, ‘The Inner Light’ creates an ethereal masterpiece out of atmosphere, lyrics and tone. "‘The Inner Light’ is about abandoning rituals and traditions that encourage us to lie" comments vocalist Ashleigh Semkiw. The music video, shot by The Trenches Media is a nod to the Star Trek episode of the same name.

High Strangeness boasts 12 tracks of bone crushing drums, searing guitars and masterful vocals underpinned with full orchestration and layered synths. The forthcoming LP is set for an independent release on April 10, 2020. The first single "The Inner Light" is reminds the listener that we are all inevitably forsaken. Having the courage to trust our own intuition is all we need.

Next month, Tulip will be heading to Europe in support of Tarja Turunen.

Tulip Tour Dates With Tarja:

April

9 - Haarlem, Netherlands

10 - Nijmegen, Netherlands

11 - Herford, Germany

13 - Mannheim, Germany

14 - Bochum, Germany

15 - Hamburg, Germany

17 - Berlin, Germany

18 - Leipzig, Germany

19 - Nuremberg, Germany

21 - Munich, Germany

22 - Vienna, Austria

23 - Lyss, Switzerland