TULSADOOM Sign With Massacre Records

January 29, 2019, 39 minutes ago

The wild and hard-hitting savage barbaric metal outfit Tulsadoom has signed with Massacre Records.

The band's goal is to deliver steel-bending heavy metal hymns molten into a raw blend with the blood-soaked speed of early-day thrash and black metal. 

The band around vocalist/guitarist Lord Penetrator, vocalist/bassist Rick Thunder and drummer Bulldozer Golubev is currently working on new material for their upcoming album Hyborian Fire, that's expected to be released later this year.



