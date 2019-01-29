TULSADOOM Sign With Massacre Records

The wild and hard-hitting savage barbaric metal outfit Tulsadoom has signed with Massacre Records.

The band's goal is to deliver steel-bending heavy metal hymns molten into a raw blend with the blood-soaked speed of early-day thrash and black metal.

The band around vocalist/guitarist Lord Penetrator, vocalist/bassist Rick Thunder and drummer Bulldozer Golubev is currently working on new material for their upcoming album Hyborian Fire, that's expected to be released later this year.