TUOMAS HOLOPAINEN Says It Took The Realization Of Upcoming AURI Album To Get "Excited" About Writing New NIGHTWISH Material; Video

FaceCulture has released a new 2-part video interview with Auri, featuring Nightwish members Troy Donockley and Tuomas Holopainen.

In Part 1, the band discuss their favorite movie scores, songwriting and storytelling, vocalist Johanna Kurkela's voice, writing new Nightwish material and more.

Part 1:

In Part 2, Auri discuss creative collaborations, support from Nuclear Blast, an emotional journey, the beauty of imperfection, and more.

Part 2:

Auri recently released the second official video trailer for their upcoming self-titled debut album, out on March 23rd. Two trailers can be found below.

Echoes of another world resound from the depths of the legendary rabbit hole. Music diffused with moments of silence and escapist dream sequences, freed from time and earthly presence.

Auri begun its life with three people, united through their shared need to hear a kind of a music which can‘t be described by words alone. A magical kind of sound to be heard whilst falling down Alice's rabbit hole. Finnish singer Johanna Kurkela lent her unique voice, while Troy Donockley and Tuomas Holopainen cast their spells with various other instruments. Using selected guest musicians and friends, the album finally takes its ultimate form under the direction of sound engineer Tim Oliver, all within the pastoral splendor of Real World studios in Southern England.

Auri's self-titled debut album will be available as digipak CD, 2LP gatefold Vinyl, a limited Earbook and digital. Pre-order the album here.

Auri tracklisting:

"The Space Between"

"I Hope Your World Is Kind"

"Skeleton Tree"

"Desert Flower"

"Night 13"

"See"

"The Name Of The Wind"

"Aphrodite Rising"

"Savant"

"Underthing Solstice"

"Them Thar Chanterelles"

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

"Night 13" video:

"Night 13" behind the scenes:

"The Space Between" lyric video:

Auri lineup:

Johanna Kurkela - Voices & viola

Tuomas Holopainen - Keys & backing voices

Troy Donockley - Acoustic and electric guitars, bouzouki, uilleann pipes, low whistles, aerophone, bodhran, keys, voices

(Photo - Tim Martindale)