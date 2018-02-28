TURBOWOLF Debut "Cheap Magic" Music Video

Turbowolf have released their new single "Cheap Magic", the latest track from their upcoming album, The Free Life, out March 9th via So Recordings. Find the clip below.

Frontman Chris Georgiadis says, "Our latest song release from our new album The Free Life springs out of the hat in the form of 'Cheap Magic.' A song conjured up specially for our times; whether they be good, bad or most likely, entirely made up. Plus as a bonus, we're incredibly happy to have our friend Sebastien Grainger from Death From Above do some singing on it too. You're welcome."

"Cheap Magic" opens with an unrelenting guitar riff, drenched in near speaker-breaking levels of distortion, propelling the track into stratospheric aural majesty amid reverb-laden vocal whispers. It then explodes into its blistering verse and anthemic chorus, with vocoder saturated lyrics casting the spell of "Cheap Magic" over the track.

The video sees both the band and Grainger performing in a psychedelic, lo-fi nightmare, which lures the viewer into a deep trip of breakneck sonic extravagance which comes in at just under three minutes. A recurring theme in the band's music, the track highlights their interest in magic, including the mystical practice of numerology, ancient civilizations, and the theories of Graham Hancock, which are regularly referenced lyrically in addition to pearls of ancient esoteric philosophy.

"We, like you, enjoy a plethora of thoughts and ideas, and heartily drink them into our bellies, where they congeal and effect our outpourings. These ingredients can come from the most visible sources or from the most invisible. Some of the most invisible ones taste the best, so sometimes we binge on them and get fat," explains Chris.

"Cheap Magic" is the third single to be taken from the band’s upcoming album, The Free Life. It follows "Domino," which featured Mike Kerr of Royal Blood and earned support from the likes of Sir Elton John, who described them as "fabulous!"

The Free Life is a vibrant masterpiece for this fractured era, as Turbowolf push back the boundaries of music with ambition in their heads and disruption in their hearts. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"No No No"

"Capital X"

"Cheap Magic"

"Very Bad"

"Halfsecret"

"Domino"

"Last Three Clues"

"Up & Atom"

"Blackhole"

"The Free Life"

"Concluder"

"Cheap Magic" video:

"Domino":