Turilli / Lione RHAPSODY Announce Rescheduled Latin American Tour

Italian symphonic metal band, Turilli / Lione Rhapsody, has announced the new dates for their previously postponed Latin American tour, including new performances in Mexico and co-headline dates in Brazil with Kamelot.

Dates:

September

25 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Circo Voador (with Kamelot)

26 - Brasília, Brazil - Toinha (with Kamelot)

27 - São Paulo, Brazil - Carioca Club (with Kamelot)

October

2 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - El Teatrito

3 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Caupolicán

6 - Lima, Peru - Centro de Convenciones Festiva

9 - Pereira, Columbia - Prestige

10 - Cali, Columbia - Teatro Jorge Isaacs

11 - Medellín, Columbia - Teatro de la Uni

12 - Bogota, Columbia - Royal Club

14 - San Jose, Costa Rica - Pepper Club

16 - Monterrey, Mexico - Café Iguana

17 - Mexico City, Mexico - Circo Volador

18 - Leon, Mexico - Foro del Lago

Tickets and VIP upgrades are on sale here.

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)