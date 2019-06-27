TURILLI / LIONE RHAPSODY Discuss Touring Experiences And Future Plans In Zero Gravity Video Trailer #5

Turilli / Lione Rhapsody - the group featuring original Rhapsody members Luca Turilli and Fabio Lione, completed by former Rhapsody members Dominique Leurquin, Patrice Guers and Alex Holzwarth - will release their debut album, Zero Gravity (Rebirth And Evolution), on July 5 via Nuclear Blast (King Records in Japan & Rest of Asia).

To bridge the gap until July 5, the band has launched the final part of their accompanying album trailer series, in which Luca speaks about touring experiences and future plans. Watch below:

Comprised of 10 tracks, the record was produced by Luca and Fabio themselves, whilst Simone Mularoni (Domination Studio, San Marino) took care of its recording, engineering, mixing and mastering. Guest appearances by Elize Ryd (Amaranthe) and Mark Basile (DGM) among others round off Turilli / Lione Rhapsody's first studio album. The contemporary cover artwork was designed by Stefan Heilemann, who has previously worked on both Luca Turilli's Rhapsody records.

Luca states, "Zero Gravity (Rebirth And Evolution) is much more than an album title. It is a real band mantra underlining the evolution of a great artistic collaboration, a modern day approach and the intention to evolve the band's sound to a new frontier, conceptually, musically and lyrically.This debut album will definitely present the multiple faces of our new band: modern ultra-heavy guitars, a vocal roller-coaster inspired by Queen's masterworks, dramatic arrangements, breathing soundscapes enriched by ethnic music elements from different continents and surely the most emotional and intense lyrics we ever had. The new artwork realized by Heile represents the synthesis of such evolution and the deep heartfelt message related with it!"

Adds Fabio, "Zero Gravity (Rebirth And Evolution) represents the perfect evolution of a musical vision we had, a great artistic collaboration to create a new fresh sound with amazing ideas, great production, hard work from great musicians and people involved and most importantly, a fantastic start for this new band. The new artwork realized by Heile represents the synthesis of such evolution in music and an amazing work that underlines the musical adventure you will have and feel listening to the record."

Pre-order the new album here.

Zero Gravity (Rebirth And Evolution) tracklisting:

"Phoenix Rising"

"D.N.A. (Demon And Angel)" (feat. Elize Ryd - Amaranthe)

"Zero Gravity"

"Fast Radio Burst"

"Decoding The Multiverse"

"Origins"

"Multidimensional"

"Amata Immortale"

"I Am" (feat. Mark Basile - DGM)

"Arcanum (Da Vinci's Enigma)"

Bonus track (Digi & 2LP only)

"Oceano" (feat. Sascha Paeth - Avantasia, Arne Wiegand - Santiano)

