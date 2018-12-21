TURILLI / LIONE RHAPSODY Featuring Original RHAPSODY Members Enter Studio To Record Debut Album; Video

Original Rhapsody members Luca Turilli and Fabio Lione have re-joined forces under the banner Turilli / Lione Rhapsody. It will be the first time that they will record new music together in over eight years. The band is completed by former Rhapsody members Dominique Leurquin, Patrice Guers and Alex Holzwarth.

"We are excited to announce that we have entered Domination Studio in San Marino to record our Turilli / Lione Rhapsody debut album!," states a message from the band. Watch the video below:

To help finance the album, the band launched a crowdfunding campaign, where you can pre-order the upcoming album and other perks.

Says the band: "Great news!! We have reached 100% of our IndieGoGo target! We want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the support!! The campaign will still run for another 46 days! All the additional income we will invest in video and other album related investments!"

Find the IndieGoGo campaign here.

The Story: Rhapsody’s 20th Anniversary Farewell Tour saw Luca Turilli, Fabio Lione, Dominique Leurquin, Patrice Guers and Alex Holzwarth reunite and return to stage to perform classic Rhapsody songs for one last time. After the end of the Farewell Tour the original plan was for Luca and Fabio to go their own direction with different music projects. Luca Turilli, who recently ended his Luca Turilli's Rhapsody adventure, wanted to abandon the metal genre definitely.

Touring together and sharing the stage once again brought a change of heart. The love of the fanbase, the crowd, as well as the positivity of touring and playing together made Luca and Fabio realize that something new could be brought to the world.

While they were thinking of new possible projects a common vision surfaced and moved the artistic spirit of the two men, still moving them forward to this day. The fundament of this vision, a true mantra for them both: “Rebirth and Evolution”!

After closing their Rhapsody chapter the two friends kept in search of creative, original and innovative ways to express their artistic visions. Luca and Fabio started visualizing their new collaboration. In that creating a whole new generation of symphonic metal, enriched with modern elements typical to music productions they love so much. The excitement for their project grew with each passing day, so the men agreed to realize their vision under a new and clear band name: Turilli / Lione Rhapsody.

Although an enormous group of fans have been waiting for this, record sales aren’t what they used to be. The music industry has changed and evolved a lot over the past 10 years. A change resulting in bands having a lower budget for recording. Having no desire to cut corners and only wanting to give their fans the best of them Turilli / Lione Rhapsody turns to crowdfunding.

Says Luca Turilli: “After the end of the Farewell Tour and the last important experience with my Luca Turilli's Rhapsody, I would have never imagined continuing my activity in the metal genre. But now, after having personally celebrated the classic Rhapsody sound of the origins with our last farewell tour and thanks to the new artistic vision and our new greatly inspiring mantra “Rebirth and Evolution”, I feel honestly very excited for the unlimited artistic possibilities we could finally have while evolving and updating our sound to new frontiers and promoting our fundamental spiritual message of light with the most emotional impact!”

Fabio Lione states: “Yes, we believe a lot in the new Turilli / Lione Rhapsody band, the vision and in the possibility of making new music together presenting something really innovative, modern and fresh, also enriched by the no-compromise sound of the most modern productions. We also believe in the precious contribution of our fans to help us achieving this important goal and to give the possibility to me, Luca, Dominique Leurquin, Patrice Guers and Alex Holzwarth to restart an important new chapter of our music career facing a new album production. We count on you for all this to happen!”