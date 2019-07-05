TURILLI / LIONE RHAPSODY Launch Official Music Video For "Zero Gravity"

Turilli / Lione Rhapsody - the group featuring original Rhapsody members Luca Turilli and Fabio Lione, completed by former Rhapsody members Dominique Leurquin, Patrice Guers and Alex Holzwarth - have released their debut album, Zero Gravity (Rebirth And Evolution), via Nuclear Blast (King Records in Japan & Rest of Asia). A music video for the track "Zero Gravity" can be found below.

Comprised of 10 tracks, the record was produced by Luca and Fabio themselves, whilst Simone Mularoni (Domination Studio, San Marino) took care of its recording, engineering, mixing and mastering. Guest appearances by Elize Ryd (Amaranthe) and Mark Basile (DGM) among others round off Turilli / Lione Rhapsody's first studio album. The contemporary cover artwork was designed by Stefan Heilemann, who has previously worked on both Luca Turilli's Rhapsody records.

Zero Gravity (Rebirth And Evolution) tracklisting:

"Phoenix Rising"

"D.N.A. (Demon And Angel)" (feat. Elize Ryd - Amaranthe)

"Zero Gravity"

"Fast Radio Burst"

"Decoding The Multiverse"

"Origins"

"Multidimensional"

"Amata Immortale"

"I Am" (feat. Mark Basile - DGM)

"Arcanum (Da Vinci's Enigma)"

Bonus track (Digi & 2LP only)

"Oceano" (feat. Sascha Paeth - Avantasia, Arne Wiegand - Santiano)

"Zero Gravity" video:

"D.N.A. (Demon And Angel)" (feat. Elize Ryd):

"Phoenix Rising" lyric video: