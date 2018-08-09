TURISAS Announce Wayfarers & Warriors Tour 2019 With KORPIKLAANI, TROLLFEST

Turisas will embark on an extensive co-headline run across the continent with none other than their fellow countrymen Korpiklaani in February and March 2019. Opening support will come from Norwegian True Balkan metallers Trollfest. The itinerary can be found below.

Turisas comment on the tour: “It' s been long since we've last toured Europe properly and couldn't be more excited to get back on the stage and vent off some of the cabin fever built up by years of research and songwriting for a new album. - And what would be better than going out on a double-headline tour with our dear friends and countrymen Korpiklaani! It's a really strong and diverse package you definitely shouldn't miss. See you at the shows!"

Jonne from Korpiklaani, who release their new album Kulkija (= "Wanderer") in September: “Kulkija has many stories about Wayfarers or Wanderers and it somehow fits so nicely with the good feeling theme on the album, to go on tour with people who we consider friends. The Warriors in Turisas and the Balkan Kaos of Trollfest will be so good, many good memories and stories will be told.”

Trollfest on joining the tour: “It's been way too long since we shared the stage with Turisas, and we still cry like baby girls when we think of the previous tours we did with our lovers in Korpiklaani! Meeting old friends - check! Making new friends - check! New music - check! New costumes - check! More madness - check! More beer, booze & alcohol?! We'll see... Any way you look at it; this tour combines heavy music, madness, balkan, hompa, trolls, warriors, shamans and orcs in the best way possible!! Prepare yourself, because maximum metal showers (of love) is coming your way!!!”

Wayfarers & Warriors Tour 2019:

February

21 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Kulturfabrik

23 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

24 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Muziekcentrum

25 - London, England - Islington Assembly Hall

26 - Lille, France - Le Splendid

27 - Paris, France - La Cigale

28 - Mérignac, France - Krakatoa

March

1 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

2 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

3 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa ao Vivo

5 - Málaga, Spain - Paris 15

6 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje Beat Club

7 - Zaragoza, Spain - Centro Cívico Delicias

8 - Marseille, France - Espace Julien

9 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

10 - Bourg-en-Bresse, France - La Tannerie

11 - Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), Italy - Live Club

12 - Zagreb, Croatia - Tvornica Kulture

13 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club

14 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club

15 - Krakow, Poland - Klub Kwadrat

16 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

17 - Gdansk, Poland - B90

19 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt

20 - Wroclaw, Poland - Centrum Koncertowe A2

21 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

22 - Munich, Germany - TonHalle

23 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

24 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik