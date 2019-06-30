Tuska Festival 2019 Celebrates A Record Year; 43,000 Visitors Over Three Days

The 22nd annual Tuska festival, held in Suvilahti, Helsinki, Finland this past weekend drew 43, 000 visitors over three festival days. This marks a new record in Tuska history. Friday and Saturday lured 15, 000 metalheads each, while Sunday got up to 13,000.

Program wise, the most popular acts of the weekend were headliners: Amorphis, who played their current Queen Of Time album in its entirety, Slayer with their final show in Finland, and action rock legends The Hellacopters, who closed out Sunday night. Other crowd favorites included Dimmu Borgir, Anthrax, Stam1na and local boys Lost Society. Altogether, 46 bands performed at Tuska 2019.

Tuska festival underwent several changes this year: the festival was entirely 18 and over age limit. The other new aspect was Tiny Tuska, an event for children that took place on Sunday afternoon. More than 500 little moshers turned up with their parents to pass the metal torch on to the next generation.

Tuska 2020 will take place in Suvilahti, Helsinki from June 26th - 28th.

