Twilight Force took Bullhead City Circus by storm at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in summer 2017. Watch the band's full set below.

Setlist:

Intro

"Battle Of Arcane Might"

"To The Stars"

"Powerwind"

"Enchanted Dragon Of Wisdom"

"Rider Of The Dawn"

"Flight Of The Sapphire Dragon"

"Gates Of Glory"

"The Power Of The Ancient Force"

"Knights Of The Twilight's Might" (Outro)