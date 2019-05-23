TWILIGHT FORCE To Release Dawn Of The Dragonstar Album In August

Nuclear Blast will release Dawn Of The Dragonstar, the new album from Twilight Force, on August 16.

Hear ye, hear ye! Silent shadows have been reigning over the lands of the Twilight Kingdoms for a while for some very special reason... Diligent dwarves, eager elves, mighty mages and the entire realm has been dutifully gathering resources over the past few months in support of Swedish adventure metallers, Twilight Force, crafting their new opus Dawn Of The Dragonstar, the band's follow-up to the much-loved Heroes Of Mighty Magic (2016).

Once again recorded in the group's own Twilight Forge, the album will not only present ten new stories to their loyal Knights Of Twilight's Might, but also introduce the companions' new minnesinger, Allyon, who was called upon by the prophecies to join the fellowship in 2018.

The band lets be known, "Lo and behold! We are beyond elated to finally unveil the third opus of Twilight Force: Dawn Of The Dragonstar. The absolutely magnificent artwork by the mighty Kerem Beyit once again brilliantly captures the adventurous and magical world of the Twilight Kingdoms; and a sparkling adventure it shall be indeed. Dawn Of The Dragonstar will be unleashed upon the realm of the living on August 16th, so we humbly ask for your patience for just a little while longer. In the meantime, practice your battle cries, sharpen your swords, and dust off your spell tomes. Make sure you are prepared to join and experience our triptych adventure."

More details shall be revealed very soon, so keep a watchful eye on the horizon for further tidings on Dawn Of The Dragonstar.

Twilight Force is:

Allyon - vocals

Lynd - electric & acoustic guitars, lute

Born - bass

Blackwald - keyboards, piano, violin, cembalo

De'Azsh - drums

Aerendir - guitars

(Photo - Fotograf Heléne)