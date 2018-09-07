TWINGIANT Go On Indefinite Hiatus

Phoenix, Arizona sludge fiends Twingiant have gone on indefinite hiatus after the departure of drummer Jeff Ramos.



Guitarist Nikos Mixas commented, "After a productive and fun eight and a half years, Twingiant has been put on ice indefinitely. Recently, Jeff informed everyone of his intention to leave the band. The rest of us had been mulling over the future of Twingiant even before Jeff informed us of his decision. This is not a goodbye, but rather let's wait and see what happens down the line. And a huge thank you to anyone that had supported us throughout this time."



"In addition, we'd like to let everyone know that we're having a fire sale on all merch items. All big ticket items including LPs and shirts are only $5 with many things only costing $1."