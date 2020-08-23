TWISTED SISTER - DEE SNIDER Confirms Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure Coming Soon

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider recently took to Twitter, letting fans know that his own Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure will be available at some point in the future. While images and release date have not been made public, Snider's Tweet can be seen below.

WELL GUESS THE FUCK WHAT!?!? @OriginalFunko is making a Dee Snider figure. Thank you all for your support, pressure and enthusiasm! — Dee Snider (@deesnider) August 20, 2020

Other artists who have received the Funko Pop! treatment in the past include: KISS, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Ghost, Jimi Hendrix, Mötley Crüe, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Def Leppard, Lemmy Kilmister, and Rob Zombie.

