TWISTED SISTER - Fox News Channel's Chief White House Correspondent JOHN ROBERTS Presents Band With Double Platinum Award For Stay Hungry Album; Rare 1984 Video Streaming

August 13, 2020, 6 minutes ago

news hard rock rarities twisted sister

TWISTED SISTER - Fox News Channel's Chief White House Correspondent JOHN ROBERTS Presents Band With Double Platinum Award For Stay Hungry Album; Rare 1984 Video Streaming

Back on November 30, 1984, Twisted Sister made an appearance on Toronto's MuchMusic, and were presented with a double platinum award for their Stay Hungry album by host J.D. Roberts, now known as John Roberts, and currently Fox News Channel's chief White House correspondent.

Check out this rare video footage:



Featured Audio

PRIMAL FEAR – “I Am Alive” (Nuclear Blast)

PRIMAL FEAR – “I Am Alive” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

Latest Reviews