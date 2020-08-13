TWISTED SISTER - Fox News Channel's Chief White House Correspondent JOHN ROBERTS Presents Band With Double Platinum Award For Stay Hungry Album; Rare 1984 Video Streaming
August 13, 2020, 6 minutes ago
Back on November 30, 1984, Twisted Sister made an appearance on Toronto's MuchMusic, and were presented with a double platinum award for their Stay Hungry album by host J.D. Roberts, now known as John Roberts, and currently Fox News Channel's chief White House correspondent.
Check out this rare video footage: