TWISTED SISTER Frontman DEE SNIDER Confirmed For New AYREON Album; Teaser Available

Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen has checked in with the following update:

"So proud... I’ve got the huge voice of that twisted sister Dee Snider on my new Ayreon album! He really blew me away with his mighty roar. Didn’t expect that one, huh?"

Lucassen recently confirmed the story for the new Ayreon album, Transitus, will be narrated by Doctor Who legend Tom Baker. The album will feature vocalists Tommy Karevik (Kamelot), Cammie Gilbert (Oceans Of Slumber), Amanda Somerville (Trillium, HDK), Michael Mills (Toehider), Paul Manzi (Arena), Dianne van Giersbergen (Ex Libris), Johanne James (Kyrbgrinder), Simone Simons (Epica) and (Dee Snider). Guitar legend Joe Satriani also makes an appearance on the record.