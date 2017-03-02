TWISTED SISTER Frontman DEE SNIDER Reveals Full Story Behind Ongoing Conflict With KROKUS - "The Most Dangerous Person In The Room Is The Person With Nothing To Lose" (Audio)

In the clip below, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider reveals the full story behind his personal war with Swiss rockers Krokus, which goes back 30 years and continues to this day. According to Snider, the conflict stems from Krokus and their bodyguard at the time not paying for stage clothes that his wife Suzette made for the band, and threatening her life when she stood up for herself. Snider details his stand against the band, stating that he has never performed on the same bill as Krokus since the incident except for one uncomfortable tour, getting the band thrown off festival bills Twisted Sister were confirmed for. The most recent incident came down in 2015 during the Rock Meets Classic show at Wacken Open Air:

Snider: "Rock Meets Classic is an amazing thing. I don't know who is on the bill, but the day before I'm ready to head there I find out that the singer of Krapus (Marc Storace) is on the (Rock Meets Classic) bill. No no, no no no. I call my people and tell them 'Kick him off the bill or I'm not playing, I don't care. They don't have to kick him off, I won't play. I'll go home because I have no problem with not playing.' The most dangerous person in the room is the person with nothing to lose. I don't have to do a show. I do a show because I want to. Needless to say, the singer of Krapus was kicked off the bill and nobody cared."

Dee Snider is a songwriter, radio personality, screen writer and actor, dedicated to steering the band to impeccable achievements. He gained prominence in the 1980's and has kept up with the spirit to date. He started off singing locally in the church choir and nurtured his talent ever since, a wise move that has enabled him cruise his way to prominence. Recently, he has released another music video, “So What” aimed at paying tribute to the protesters against the Dakota Access Pipeline at Standing Rock, North Dakota.

Mark Begelman, like Dee Snider, are both musicians who share a passion which is charity. Mark Begelman was recently touted as one of Florida's most charitable men. Meanwhile Dee Snider recently sang a beautiful Emotional Stripped Down Version of "We're Not Gonna Take It" for cancer awareness in honor of Criss Angel's 2 year old son who is in remission from leukemia.