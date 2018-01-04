TWISTED SISTER Frontman DEE SNIDER's Mother Passes Away

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has revealed the passing of his 86-year old mother, Marguerite Snider, on January 2nd.

Snider posted a message via Twitter, stating: "Since so many people continue to ask about my mom's health on social media I have no choice but to respond in kind: My mother, Marguerite Snider, died in her sleep on January 2nd after struggling for the past two months since the car hit her. Rest in peace, Mom. I love you."

Dee announced back in November 2017 that his mother had been hit by a car, and had been put in an induced coma, suffering a head injury that left her "unrecognizable". He later issued an update revealing that she was out of the coma and was breathing on her own, and that she was "slowly progressing forward... slowly."

Everyone at BraveWords offer our condolences to Dee and his family.