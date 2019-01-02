TWISTED SISTER Frontman DEE SNIDER Slams Australian Politician For Unauthorized Use Of "We're Not Gonna Take It", Pursuing Legal Action

January 2, 2019, 2 hours ago

news dee snider twisted sister hard rock

TWISTED SISTER Frontman DEE SNIDER Slams Australian Politician For Unauthorized Use Of "We're Not Gonna Take It", Pursuing Legal Action

Australian mining magnate Clive Palmer has attracted the attention of Twisted Sister members Dee Snider and Jay Jay French by (foolishly) using a  
re-written version of "We're Not Gonna Take It" as he contests the next federal election via his United Australia party. Informed of Palmer's actions, Snider and French have made their feelings known and are currently looking into ways to halt his use of the song.






Featured Audio

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

Featured Video

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

Latest Reviews