TWISTED SISTER Frontman DEE SNIDER Slams Australian Politician For Unauthorized Use Of "We're Not Gonna Take It", Pursuing Legal Action

Australian mining magnate Clive Palmer has attracted the attention of Twisted Sister members Dee Snider and Jay Jay French by (foolishly) using a

re-written version of "We're Not Gonna Take It" as he contests the next federal election via his United Australia party. Informed of Palmer's actions, Snider and French have made their feelings known and are currently looking into ways to halt his use of the song.

Here's the bottom line...is he pro-choice? All choices? If he ain't...he ain't down with Dee! "We've got the right to CHOSE and there ain't no way we'll lose it! This is our life this is our song!" https://t.co/1TIo7cxRXB — Dee Snider (@deesnider) 11. Dezember 2018



Twisted Sister does not endorse Australian politician Clive Palmer, never heard of him and was never informed of Clive Palmer's use of a re -written version of our song Were Not Gonna Take It.

We receive no money from its use and we are investigating how we can stop it. — Jay Jay French (@jayjayfrench) 1. Januar 2019

