TWISTED SISTER Frontman DEE SNIDER To Release Live Solo Album / DVD This Summer

Guesting on The Five Count, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider revealed he will be releasing a new live CD / DVD this summer, recorded during his tour in support of his 2018 solo album, For The Love Of Metal.

Snider: "I actually have a live concert video and album coming out this summer, which may be timely since all the live shows are being canceled. So people can pretend they're at the concert in their living room and rock out to Dee Snider from my world tour last year."

For The Love Of Metal was produced by Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta and features contributions from Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage), Mark Morton (Lamb Of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust) and Charlie Bellmore (Kingdom Of Sorrow). Order For The Love Of Metal here.

Tracklisting:

"Lies Are A Business"

"Tomorrow's No Concern"

"I Am The Hurricane"

"American Made"

"Roll Over You"

"I'm Ready"

"Running Mazes"

"Mask"

"Become The Storm"

"The Hardest Way"

"Dead Hearts (Love Thy Enemy)"

"For The Love Of Metal"

"American Made" video:

“I Am The Hurricane” lyric video:

"Become The Storm" video:

“Tomorrow’s No Concern” lyric video: