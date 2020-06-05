TWISTED SISTER Guitarist EDDIE OJEDA Talks Working With RONNIE JAMES DIO On 2005 Solo Album, Looks Back On HEAR 'N AID (Video)

Eddie Ojeda of Twisted Sister guests on the new episode of the Talking Metal podcast. He discusses his friendship and work with Ronnie James Dio, Hear N Aid, his 2006 solo album Axes 2 Axes, his thoughts on Twisted Sister getting back together, new music and much more.

We’re Not Gonna Take It, the new picture book based on Dee Snider’s classic Twisted Sister song of empowerment and self-determination will strike a chord with kids everywhere.

We’re Not Gonna Take It is the latest from LyricPop, a children’s picture book collection by LyricVerse and Akashic Books. It is a playful picture book echoing 1980s hair band Twisted Sister’s most popular antiestablishment anthem. As part of their triple-platinum album Stay Hungry, “We’re Not Gonna Take It” spent fifteen weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, reaching #21.

With lyrics by Dee Snider and illustrations by Margaret McCartney, this picture book follows three toddlers on a mission to defy their parents, whether it be lunchtime, bath time, or bedtime. We’re Not Gonna Take It is a story both parents and children can relate to, and a song they can enjoy together.

Order here.

“While live entertainment has been curtailed for now, we cannot let the spirit of live entertainment die within us. Any music I’ve ever loved and listened to, I always imagine what it would be like live. When I was young and couldn't go to shows, all I had was what I thought the bands would be like live. We must keep our desire to see and hear the great new music out there in concert, because that's its true habitat. Bands on stage with fans cheering them on in the audience is the way the rock gods intended it to be.” - Dee Snider