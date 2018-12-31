TWISTED SISTER Guitarist EDDIE OJEDA To Begin Work On Sophomore Solo Album - "I'm Moving To Nashville So I'll Hook Up With Some People There"; Video

Guitarist Eddie Ojeda took part in a candid discussion about life in Twisted Sister and the decadent 1980's with Josh Bodwell of A&E's Epic Ink at the inaugural Headbangers Con in Portland, Oregon back in November. Watch below.

Twisted Sister called it a day in 2016, performing their final concert in November of that year. In regards to his upcoming plans, Eddie Ojeda reveals, "I have some tracks. I want to do a second solo album, but, you know, I'm just kind of waiting. I'm moving to Nashville so I'm gonna probably hook up with some people there."

On Nashville's burgeoning rock scene, he says: "It's great. You walk around with a guitar in Nashville and people are cool about it. There's guitars everywhere. You go to the airport and you see a Les Paul hanging. It's a great place. A lot of people are going there."