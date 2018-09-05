TWISTED SISTER Guitarist JAY JAY FRENCH Guests On The Rhino Podcast - "There's Not Enough Ibuprofen To Get Me To Wanna Rock On Stage Any Longer"; Audio

Twisted Sister guitarist and founding member Jay Jay French is featured on the latest episode of Rhino Records' The Rhino Podcast. Jay Jay joins hosts Dennis Scheyer and Rich Mahan for behind the scenes insights into the classic metal milestone You Can’t Stop Rock ’N’ Roll. Listen below:

Earlier this summer, Jay Jay discussed his recent battle with prostate cancer in an interview with comedian Dean Delray on the Let There Be Talk podcast: "I'm a prostate cancer survivor. I was diagnosed in March, and I had an operation in April, and they tell me I'm cured. They've been watching me for 15 years, 'cause my father died of it. My father died in '84. And then starting in 2004, they started watching me carefully, and my brother carefully, and we knew this wasn't a matter of 'if', it was a matter of 'when'. So when it finally diagnosed itself, it finally came up, I had to deal with it... had to proactively deal with it. So seven weeks ago yesterday, I went in the hospital and had it removed."

Listen to the podcast below: