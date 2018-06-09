TWISTED SISTER Guitarist JAY JAY FRENCH Offers Up A Dose Of Reality About Present Day Music Business; Audio Interview Available

Michael Brandvold recently caught up with Jay Jay French from Twisted Sister, who offered up a dose of reality about the music business. Check out the podcast below.

French is most famous for his role as the founding member and one of the guitarists of the heavy metal band Twisted Sister. Since his first performances with Twisted Sister, French has played more than 9000 shows. Being an avid runner, French has also completed two New York Marathons, in 1981 and 1986. As a guitar player, manager, producer and executive producer, French has sold over 20 million albums, performed in 34 countries and performed live over 9,000 times.

Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider made an appearance on Volume, SiriusXM's first-ever all-talk radio station dedicated to the topic of music. Two videos from the appearance can be seen below.

Talking about the longevity of rock and roll, Snider talks about his thoughts on when you should call it quits on performing:

In the clip below, Snider talks about the weird places Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It" has been played: