TWISTED SISTER Guitarist JAY JAY FRENCH Reveals Prostate Cancer Battle - "They Tell Me I'm Cured"; Audio

In a new interview with comedian Dean Delray on the Let There Be Talk podcast, Twisted Sister guitarist Jay Jay French discusses his recent battle with prostate cancer.

Says French: "I'm a prostate cancer survivor. I was diagnosed in March, and I had an operation in April, and they tell me I'm cured. They've been watching me for 15 years, 'cause my father died of it. My father died in '84. And then starting in 2004, they started watching me carefully, and my brother carefully, and we knew this wasn't a matter of 'if', it was a matter of 'when'. So when it finally diagnosed itself, it finally came up, I had to deal with it... had to proactively deal with it. So seven weeks ago yesterday, I went in the hospital and had it removed."

Listen to the full podcast below: