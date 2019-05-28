TWISTED SISTER Legend DEE SNIDER Debuts Official Music Video For "Tomorrow's No Concern"

Dee Snider has released the official video for “Tomorrow’s No Concern”, from his album, For The Love Of Metal.

Says the Twisted Sister legend: “It is almost a year to the day that the lyric video for 'Tomorrow’s No Concern' was released. The song immediately connected with the metal community and since then, my album For the Love of Metal - produced by Jamey Jasta on Napalm Records - has become a bonafide hit. Now my live shows are filled, not just for my ‘twisted’ past, but also for my very metal now. That is why I wanted to release this live concert video performance of 'Tomorrow’s No Concern'. Filmed in Sao Paulo, Brazil by acclaimed director Leo Libertine, it is the perfect bookend to my year in metal and beautifully shows the growing enthusiasm for my new music from my legion of heavy metal ‘Dee-sciples’! We are all fucking metal!”

Dee Snider tour dates:

May

31 - Aria Complex - San Gwann Tal-Għargħar, Central Region, Malta

June

2 - Metalfest Open Air - Plzeň, Czech Republic

13 - Festival Motociclista Aguascalientes - Aguascalientes City, Mexico

26 - Live på Liseberg - Gothenburg, Sweden

28 - Stadsfesten i Skellefteå - Västerbotten, Sweden

July

4 - Helgeåfestivalen time to rock Knislinge Folkets Park & F-yra Knislinge - Skåne, Sweden

6 - Rock The Castle Castello Scaligero Villafranca di Verona - Veneto, Italy

7 - Leyendas del Rock 2019 Leyendas del Rock Villena - Comunidad Valenciana, Spain

13 - Norway Rock Festival - Kvinesdal, Norway

August

9 - Leyendas del Rock - Comunidad Valenciana, Spain

11 - Bloodstock - Derbyshire, UK

25 - Golden Age Rock Festival - Leige, Belgium

30 - Riverside Open Air - Aarburg, Switzerland

31 - Riverside - Aarburg, Switzerland

September

2 - Motorcycle Festival - Morgantown, West Virginia,

November

6 - Hard Rock Hell - UK