TWISTED SISTER Legend DEE SNIDER Debuts Official Music Video For "Tomorrow's No Concern"
May 28, 2019, an hour ago
Dee Snider has released the official video for “Tomorrow’s No Concern”, from his album, For The Love Of Metal.
Says the Twisted Sister legend: “It is almost a year to the day that the lyric video for 'Tomorrow’s No Concern' was released. The song immediately connected with the metal community and since then, my album For the Love of Metal - produced by Jamey Jasta on Napalm Records - has become a bonafide hit. Now my live shows are filled, not just for my ‘twisted’ past, but also for my very metal now. That is why I wanted to release this live concert video performance of 'Tomorrow’s No Concern'. Filmed in Sao Paulo, Brazil by acclaimed director Leo Libertine, it is the perfect bookend to my year in metal and beautifully shows the growing enthusiasm for my new music from my legion of heavy metal ‘Dee-sciples’! We are all fucking metal!”
Dee Snider tour dates:
May
31 - Aria Complex - San Gwann Tal-Għargħar, Central Region, Malta
June
2 - Metalfest Open Air - Plzeň, Czech Republic
13 - Festival Motociclista Aguascalientes - Aguascalientes City, Mexico
26 - Live på Liseberg - Gothenburg, Sweden
28 - Stadsfesten i Skellefteå - Västerbotten, Sweden
July
4 - Helgeåfestivalen time to rock Knislinge Folkets Park & F-yra Knislinge - Skåne, Sweden
6 - Rock The Castle Castello Scaligero Villafranca di Verona - Veneto, Italy
7 - Leyendas del Rock 2019 Leyendas del Rock Villena - Comunidad Valenciana, Spain
13 - Norway Rock Festival - Kvinesdal, Norway
August
9 - Leyendas del Rock - Comunidad Valenciana, Spain
11 - Bloodstock - Derbyshire, UK
25 - Golden Age Rock Festival - Leige, Belgium
30 - Riverside Open Air - Aarburg, Switzerland
31 - Riverside - Aarburg, Switzerland
September
2 - Motorcycle Festival - Morgantown, West Virginia,
November
6 - Hard Rock Hell - UK