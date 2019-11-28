TWISTED SISTER Reunite At Spooky Empire Convention; Video

November 28, 2019, 19 minutes ago

news hard rock twisted sister

TWISTED SISTER Reunite At Spooky Empire Convention; Video

On Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2, Twisted Sister members Dee Snider, Jay Jay French, Eddie Ojeda and Mark "The Animal" Mendoza reunited at the Spooky Empire horror-themed convention in Tampa, Florida, in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the band's Stay Hungry album.

All four members were available for autographs, and took part in a Q&A session. Check out some fan-filmed video footage from the event, below:



Featured Audio

JINJER - "On The Top" (Napalm)

JINJER - "On The Top" (Napalm)

Featured Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Latest Reviews