TWISTED SISTER Reunite At Spooky Empire Convention; Video

On Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2, Twisted Sister members Dee Snider, Jay Jay French, Eddie Ojeda and Mark "The Animal" Mendoza reunited at the Spooky Empire horror-themed convention in Tampa, Florida, in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the band's Stay Hungry album.

All four members were available for autographs, and took part in a Q&A session. Check out some fan-filmed video footage from the event, below: