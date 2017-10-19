TWISTED SISTER Singer DEE SNIDER - “I’m A Day One Original Headbanger”

Ahead of his November 2nd show at The Wellmont Theatre in Montclair, New Jersey, Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider spoke with NorthJersey.com about what makes him happy, performing solo, politics, and more.

When asked about his musical preferences, Snider said early on in the '70s he realized hard rock was really his thing. “I’m a day one original headbanger,” says Dee. “I was there, sledgehammering the Woodstock nation.”

In regards to the upcoming show at the Wellmont, Dee says: “I hope my friends come out and spend a night with me and hear some favourite songs, have a great night, create great memories… because I may not be back.”

