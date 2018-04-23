TWISTED SISTER Singer DEE SNIDER On Ageing In Music - "Eventually Gravity Takes Everybody Out And We're All Pulled Into The Ground"; Video

Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider made an appearance on Volume, SiriusXM's first-ever all-talk radio station dedicated to the topic of music. Two videos from the appearance can be seen below.

Talking about the longevity of rock and roll, Snider talks about his thoughts on when you should call it quits on performing:

In the clip below, Snider talks about the weird places Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It" has been played:

In a recent appearance on on The Metal Teddy Bear Experience on 90.3 WMSC FM, Dee discussed his forthcoming solo album, saying, "This is a really exciting album I did not expect to make; especially at this point in my life. Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed challenged me to make a contemporary rock record. I was like, who's producing? He said, 'I am.' So, we went in the studio, no record deal, and people started flocking: Lamb Of God, Disturbed, Howard Jones, Alissa White-Gluz. It amazed me, the enthusiasm and excitement. The album turned out phenomenal! We had a bidding war from all the major metal labels, and we signed with Napalm. The album's called For The Love Of Metal, and it's coming out in July."

