TWISTED SISTER Singer DEE SNIDER Set To Appear In Rock Me Amadeus

When the dust settles and Covid is behind us, Rock Me Amadeus will rise from the ashes. Featuring opera star Alyson Cambridge, extraordinary guitarist; Tony Bruno, the legendary Dee Snider and more!

Rock Me Amadeus brings together some of the greatest talents from the worlds of rock, pop and classical music, into an unexpected and nostalgic musical fusion and spectacle of a show you never knew you was possible until you experience it!

When iconic rock songs from Led Zeppelin, Journey, Pink Floyd, Aerosmith and Nirvana get uniquely mashed up with the likes of classical masters and rockstars of their day, Mozart, Beethoven and Puccini, Rock Me Amadeus takes you on a unique and edgy musical journey.

An unparalleled and diverse range of vocal talent highlight the cast, and they are joined by a second-to-none rock band, world-renowned violinist, symphony orchestra and choir. When you thought your favorite rock or classical music songs couldn’t possibly get any better or more exciting, Rock Me Amadeus proves otherwise with a fresh take that will have you singing along, dancing in the aisles… and rocking all night long!

Learn more in the video preview:

Further details can be found here.