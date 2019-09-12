TWISTED SISTER To Reunite In Celebration Of Stay Hungry Album's 35th Anniversary; Spooky Empire Convention Appearance Confirmed

Twisted Sister members Dee Snider, Jay Jay French, Eddie Ojeda and Mark "The Animal" Mendoza are set to reunite at the upcoming Spooky Empire horror-themed convention in Tampa, Florida, in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the band's Stay Hungry album.

According to Spooky Empire: "What do you want to do with your life?!? YOU want to come to Spooky Empire and meet Twisted Sister! Dee Snider, Jay Jay French, Mark Mendoza & Eddie Ojeda will be at Spooky Empire, together again for a very exclusive, one time only gathering to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of Stay Hungry!

"All 4 members will be available for autographs on Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd, plus be sure to catch their Q&A and photo ops! Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity, ONLY at Spooky Empire in Tampa!

"This is an appearance you DO NOT want to miss... plus join us for what will be an incredibly over the top 4-day Halloween event, starting on Thursday, October 31 and celebrating through Sunday, November 3! The plans we have in store for you are endless!!

"Get your tickets and reserve your rooms TODAY! Many overflow rooms are available. A variety of ticket packages are available as are multiple hotel choices in the downtown Tampa area, all just walking distance from the Tampa Convention Center!"

Select pre-sale photo op tickets are now on sale. Head here for more details.