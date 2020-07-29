TWISTED SISTER - We Are Twisted F***ing Sister! Film Coming To OVID.tv For Streaming In North America In August

OVID.tv, the acclaimed streaming service for independent films, announces today its programming of award-winning and world-class cinematic films that will begin streaming toward the end of July and throughout August from the collections of its distribution partners, including most recently Music Box Films.

On Friday, August 28 from Music Box Films in director Andrew Horn's documentary, We Are Twisted F***ing Sister. The mesmerizing, wickedly appealing and never-before-told story of the ten grueling years leading up to Twisted Sister’s legendary career, recounted directly by the band themselves, their managers and their biggest fans.

OVID is available in the US and Canada. New subscribers can sign-up for a free 14-day trial. After that, subscriptions are just $6.99/mo or $69.99 for an annual subscription. Available on multiple devices including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Roku, Fire TV and web browsers.

Learn more about OVID here.