TWISTED SISTER - "Why We Wouldn’t Let ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ Be Trump’s Anthem"

In a new column for Forward.com, Twisted Sister guitarist Jay Jay French reveals how and why the band did not allow president-elect Donal Trump use their classic song "We're Not Gonna Take It" during his run for office. Following is an excerpt:

Media controversy makes for big headlines. The follow-up — not so much.

In the build-up to the inauguration with the difficulties of booking acts to play for Trump, NPR host Kurt Andersen was discussing the president-elect’s musical taste. On the show, political analyst John Heilemann sang the chorus of “We’re Not Gonna Take It” before commenting, “That song could have been the theme song of the entire campaign. I’m surprised it wasn’t.”

Here’s why it wasn’t.

Several months ago my band, Twisted Sister, was thrust into the national debate because Donald Trump was using our anthem “We’re Not Gonna Take It” at his campaign rallies.

This caused an uproar that gathered volume when Dee Snider, our singer, defended Trump’s use of the song. Dee noted that Trump, whatever you think of him, is an outlier who bucks the system. So, in his own particular way he represents rebellion — the hallmark of the message that Twisted Sister always tried to foster.

What Dee was doing was attempting to express his own opinion and walk a fine line between endorsing and repudiating Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric. But because it makes for big headlines, our stance was reported in the press as “Twisted Sister Supports Trump for President!”

Our fans, on email, Facebook and Twitter (both for and against Trump), went at it.

Many of my friends who absolutely hated Trump wanted to know how I, as manager and owner of the Twisted Sister trademark, could let this happen.

I was accused, by those who hated Trump but didn’t know me personally, of being a media whore who obviously must have gotten paid “tons of money” to let this happen.

And then Trump stopped using the song.

Over the past 20 years, “We’re Not Gonna Take It” has become one of the most licensed songs in the world for TV shows, commercials and movies. But because the band’s personal political leanings have always been all over the map, we have never allowed the song to be “officially” used by any political group, left or right.

So though it has been sung at mass events in over 30 countries, the band could not allow the song to be associated with Trump’s campaign. Therefore, with the band’s full support, Dee asked, in a private conversation, that the song be withdrawn from the Trump playlist.

It didn’t need the press. It didn’t need public shaming. But our song stopped getting played and didn’t become the anthem of the Trump campaign. For one of the louder, brasher bands of the past few decades, we chose not the loudest way, not the sexiest way, not the PR dream way, to avoid that particular legacy.

We chose just the way it needed to be.

Read the complete article here.

