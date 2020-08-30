TWISTED SISTER - Win A Come Out And Play 35-Year Anniversary Jubilee Coin From Metal Reels

35 years ago, Twisted Sister released the follow up to their multi-platinum success Stay Hungry, one of the landmarks in heavy metal history. To celebrate the anniversary of their 1985 album, Come Out And Play, Metal Reels is offering up a strictly limited Come Out And Play 35 year anniversary Jubilee coin to players. The coin made of metal measures 1.75 inch, comes with a backing card and is neatly packed in a cloth bag.

Where online gambling is permitted, anybody can obtain it for free by playing the new online slot by depositing 35 Euro or the equivalence in other currency. Complete details can be found here.





The online game, which was released in June, has become a major success and is described as follows:

“Twisted Sister is a cascading grid slot 6 reels with 6 rows. With at least 5 symbols connecting into a pay line you score a win and trigger more symbols to cascade down and help you score further winnings. This is a game with high focus on entertainment where you can expect to hit features every 10th spin! The goal of the game is to reach the bonus round and kick out the iconic Dad figure (Douglas C. played by Mark Metcalf mimicking his character Douglas C. Niedermeyer from the 1978 film Animal House) we recognize from the “We're Not Gonna Take It” music video.“