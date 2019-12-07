TWISTED SISTER’s Dee Snider Says “All Four Surviving AC/DC Members Have Reunited With Tracks Recorded By Malcolm (Young) While He Was Still Alive”

Let the gossip begin! While we still wait for an official announcement from AC/DC about the band's status, Twisted Sister singer has piped in with a brief update on Twitter as seen below. "All four surviving members (Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Cliff Williams and Phil Rudd) have reunited WITH tracks recorded by Malcolm (Young) while he was still alive. Malcolm's nephew Stevie Young is replacing him (he's done this a couple of times before). It's as close as you can get to the original band."







AC/DC are expected to make a major announcement soon regarding their future. Meanwhile, in early November, AC/DC bassist Cliff Williams joined the Florida-based cover band 24 Carat on stage at a private party. Fan-filmed video from the set can be viewed on the official 24 Carat Facebook page here.

In early 2019, photographic evidence surfaced suggesting Williams is back in the AC/DC fold. Williams announced his retirement from the band in 2016.

Back in August 2018, news came down that AC/DC, along with vocalist Brian Johnson, had been working at Bryan Adams' Warehouse Studio in Vancouver with engineer Mike Fraser - who mixed and engineered the band's last three albums (Stiff Upper Lip, Black Ice and Rock Or Bust). Photos of Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd, and guitarists Angus Young and Stevie Young, were shot outside the studio, suggesting the band were at work on new music. But no sign of Williams at that time.

It was later confirmed that Johnson is indeed back with AC/DC, after US band Terrorizer, who ran into Brian at an airport in Sarasota, FL, posted: "We ran into Brian Johnson from ACDC at the airport today after the flight home and we asked him about the rumors of him being on the new ACDC album and he said "Yes" and that he is " Sick of denying it". So that was a cool surprise ending to the tour."

A photo surfaced online featuring Brian Johnson and Cliff Williams, alongside Canadian trainer Scott Frinskie, taken at a Vancouver hotel around the same time as the band members were spotted outside Warehouse Studio.

Me and the boys out to have some fun..



The final piece of the jigsaw falls into place. Cliff and Brian in Vancouver. looking good, lads.#acdc2019 pic.twitter.com/gGclsKKeBd

— AC/DC Ride On (@acdcrideon) February 10, 2019





Eddie Trunk recently weighed in on the AC/DC situation via his SiriusXM. Check out his commentary below.

Eddie Trunk: "I have a source that will remain nameless but a very, very, well-placed, reliable source regarding AC/DC who I did run into (at NAMM) and asked about AC/DC. This source told me to his knowledge that album is done, that they went to that studio in Canada, made this record and what people speculated on, meaning these were riffs, ideas and more of a tribute to Malcolm Young is true. Meaning that Malcolm had a bunch of stuff recorded that they worked off of and they sort of incorporated the record. So, this is sort of a unity thing to come together, put out some of Malcolm’s music and celebrate AC/DC. He didn’t tell me about Axl (Rose) or who is on it, he just basically said: 'The guys went in, they went in off of some stuff that Malcolm had, it’s a celebration of Malcolm, there is a record done, whether and how that comes out they’re not sure and whether they play or not it’s not sure.'"

Stay tuned for updates.



(AC/DC live photo by Mats Andersson)