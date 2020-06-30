TWISTED SISTER’s JAY JAY FRENCH Talks The Demise Of Glam Metal In The ‘90s – “People Wanted Authenticity, So They Got It With Grunge”

Twisted Sister guitarist Jay Jay French spoke to Daniel Sarkissian of the Rock Is Dead? documentary about the demise of glam metal in the ‘90s and the rise of grunge forcing those bands off radio and MTV.

French said: "The only band that leapfrogged and saved themselves was Guns N' Roses. And my theory is that Guns N' Roses was not perceived as a joke. They came out of L.A., but I think that Axl [Rose], first of all, had a great voice. I think that they were perceived as real, not fake. Like, they were real junkies, not pretend junkies. So there's an authenticity. It's all about authenticity, and grunge is all about authenticity. People wanted authenticity, so they got it with grunge. It wiped out the perceived frivolousness of hair metal, which is, 'Hey, man. Let's party. Let's get the girls and drink.' I think people just got sick of that, and they wanted something more authentic."