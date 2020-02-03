TWITCH OF THE DEATH NERVE To Release A Resting Place For The Wrathful In March

Comatose Music have embraced Twitch Of The Death Nerve and held them close in soothing darkness. But on March 27th they will unlock the shackles and let their wild, bastard child run loose. A Resting Place For The Wrathful is a dangerous album, seething with spite and desperate to destroy. This spring, be prepared for absolute annihilation... because nothing can stop them now.

Check out the official live video for "Apotropaic Scarification" from A Resting Place For The Wrathful:

The extreme violence of A Resting Place For The Wrathful is a product of our ever deteriorating society. Twitch Of The Death Nerve have sucked up all the frustration and disgust that we wade through every day and expelled it in one devastating, primal scream. This is the ultimate act of musical catharsis. It lets you taste the darkness. The riffs dart across the frantic drums in a twisted, uncontrollable frenzy while the guttural vocals send their hatred vibrating through your entrails. There is no safe space, no solid ground in which to anchor yourself, the only option is to surrender to the insanity.