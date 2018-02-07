TWITCHING TONGUES Announce Tour Dates With HATEBREED; Plus Headlining Shows

On March 9th, Twitching Tongues will release their new album, Gaining Purpose Through Passionate Hatred, via Metal Blade Records. In support of this release, the band will hit the road the following week with Hatebreed, Crowbar, and Acacia Strain, before heading out on a headlining tour in the USA.

With Hatebreed, Crowbar, Acacia Strain

March

16 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater

17 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

18 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

19 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

21 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

22 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium

23 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

24 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

25 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre

26 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

27 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

28 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

29 - Reading, PA – Reverb

With True Love, Vamachara

March

30 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

31 – Waterford, NY – Chrome

April

1 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

3 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East Club

4 – Hamden, CT – Ballroom at The Outer Space

5 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fire

6 – Richmond, VA – The Canal Club

8 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Purgatory)