TWITCHING TONGUES Announce Tour Dates With HATEBREED; Plus Headlining Shows
February 7, 2018, 10 hours ago
On March 9th, Twitching Tongues will release their new album, Gaining Purpose Through Passionate Hatred, via Metal Blade Records. In support of this release, the band will hit the road the following week with Hatebreed, Crowbar, and Acacia Strain, before heading out on a headlining tour in the USA.
With Hatebreed, Crowbar, Acacia Strain
March
16 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater
17 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
18 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
19 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
21 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
22 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium
23 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s
24 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
25 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre
26 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
27 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
28 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
29 - Reading, PA – Reverb
With True Love, Vamachara
March
30 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus
31 – Waterford, NY – Chrome
April
1 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
3 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East Club
4 – Hamden, CT – Ballroom at The Outer Space
5 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fire
6 – Richmond, VA – The Canal Club
8 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Purgatory)