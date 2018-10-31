TWITCHING TONGUES Release New Digital Album Disharmony Zero

Today (October 30th), Twitching Tongues has released a new digital album, Disharmony Zero, which includes two previously unreleased demos: "Insatiable Sin Zero" and "Asylum Ave Zero". Recorded, mixed and mastered at The Pit in Van Nuys, CA by Taylor Young in March 2015, this recording features the band's Colin Young on vocals and drums, and Taylor Young on guitar, bass, and vocals. The studio versions of the two tracks appeared on 2015's Disharmony.

Colin Young comments: "As some fuckin' guy once said, always trust your first instinct... Here are two songs that truly represent that, as we believe the final studio versions of both 'Insatiable Sin' and 'Asylum Avenue' have truly never measured up to these respective recordings, and we decided, truly just because we fuckin' can, that we wanted to let people hear the final demo sessions for two of our favorite songs on 'Disharmony'. While the whole record might be misunderstood to a great many, these two versions of these two songs, in particular, better capture the spirit of what we had in mind those few years ago. Kiss my ass and then the rest of our ass. Enjoy."

Find purchasing information at this location.