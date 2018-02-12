TWITCHING TONGUES Streaming New Single "Kill For You"

On March 9th, Twitching Tongues will release their new album, Gaining Purpose Through Passionate Hatred, via Metal Blade Records. The new single, "Kill For You", is available for streaming below.

The title for Twitching Tongues' fourth full-length, Gaining Purpose Through Passionate Hatred, was drawn from a quote by famed social philosopher Eric Hoffer - "Passionate hatred can give meaning and purpose to an empty life" - and it reflects the band's mentality in approaching the record: paying homage to those who supported them while belligerently responding to their detractors. With "failure" as a core theme driving Colin Young's lyrics, it also features his first foray into the political arena, motivated by the contemporary political climate to speak his mind. Directly inspired by film scores, the record has a strong epic feel, the band realizing their vision of having the music flow like a story being told. With interconnected parts, musical references and callbacks in each song, everything is tied together in a manner unlike any of their previous releases. At the same time, while maintaining the same levels of hardness and aggression that has characterized their later work, it features much more immediate and memorable melodies, which evoke the sound of In Love There Is No Law yet at the same time feel fresh and new.

The record is available for pre-order here. in the following formats:

- CD-

- Ultra clear vinyl + download card (limited to 500 copies - USA exclusive)

- Metallic gold/black split vinyl + download card (limited to 250 copies - USA exclusive)

- Metallica gold w/ black smoke vinyl + download card (limited to 250 copies - USA exclusive)

- Ultra clear w/ black smoke and metallic gold splatter vinyl + download card (limited to 500 copies via Closed Casket)

- Black w/ bronze splatter vinyl + download card (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)

- Beer inside grey split vinyl + download card (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)

* exclusive bundles with a shirt, plus digital options are also available

Gaining Purpose Through Passionate Hatred tracklisting:

"AWOL (State Of The Union)"

"Harakiri"

"Kill For You"

"T.F.R."

"Forgive & Remember"

"Gaining Purpose"

"Long Gone"

"The Sound Of Pain"

"Defection (Union Of The State)"

"Kill For You":

"Harakiri" video:

In support of this release, the band will hit the road with Hatebreed, Crowbar, and Acacia Strain, before heading out on a headlining tour in the USA.

With Hatebreed, Crowbar, Acacia Strain

March

16 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater

17 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

18 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

19 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

21 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

22 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium

23 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

24 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

25 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre

26 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

27 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

28 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

29 - Reading, PA - Reverb

With True Love, Vamachara

March

30 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

31 - Waterford, NY - Chrome

April

1 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

3 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Club

4 - Hamden, CT - Ballroom at The Outer Space

5 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fire

6 - Richmond, VA - The Canal Club

8 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)