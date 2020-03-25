TWO FACE SINNER Unleash New Single “Triumphant Satan”

Black / death metal band from Lima, Peru Two Face Sinner will release their third studio album Spiritual Nemesis on April 24th via Non Serviam Records.

Today the band unleashes the first single “Triumphant Satan.” Two Face Sinner states: “‘Triumphant Satan’ is a metaphoric post-apocalyptic song the band wrote to stand out the triumph of the wise men, representing its greatness as a Raven. He is the guardian of the Holy or Unholy...”

Spiritual Nemesis will be released in CD and digital formats. Pre-order your copy now at this location.

The stunning album artwork has been created by Hans Tasid.

Tracklisting:

"Invoking Evil"

"Satanic Altar"

"God Sun"

"Servants Of Blind Faith"

"Army Of Me"

"God Of The Masses"

"Triumphant Satan"

"Chants Of Hate"

"Ode To Destruction"

"Mother Death"

“Two Face Sinner is a kind of archetype, that we use to develop ourselves in this society. It's like being the smartest individual in the middle of all common standardized religious society that reigns all across South America. I show you two faces of the coin, so I make sure I don't kill you attempting to co-exist in this world,” explains founding member Numa.

Two Face Sinner are:

Numa - guitars & vocals

Arún - guitars

Set - bass

Joe Hoyle – drums

For further details, visit Two Face Sinner on Facebook.