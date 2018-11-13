TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Classic Live Album Hellbound Spellbound To Be Reissued In December; Video Trailer

Are you ready for one of the best live recordings ever done by a rock band? On December 21st, Tygers Of Pan Tang will release Hellbound Spellbound Live 1981 featuring the classic lineup Jon Deverill - Vocals, Robb Weir - Guitars, John Sykes - Guitars, Rocky - Bass, Brian Dick - Drums.

The show was originally recorded live by Chris Tsangarides at Nottingham Rock City in 1981 and was remixed and remastered by Soren Andersen (Glenn Hughes/Mike Tramp) in October 2018 at the Medley Studios in Denmark.

The release is exclusively available for pre-order now at targetshop.dk/tygers-of-pan-tang in the following formats:

* Box-set (limited edition 500 copies) including Ltd. God 180g 2xLP in gatefold, Ltd. gold digipack CD with 20 page booklet, exclusive A2 poster signed by Robb Weir, original laminated tour pas with keyhanger, free ticket to Tygers Of Pan Tang live at Nordic Noise Rock Festival (www.nordicnoise.dk) 11th of May 2019.

* 140 g black LP gatefold

* Limited Edition gold digipack CD, 20 page booklet (2000 copies only)

* Jewelcase CD, 20 pages booklet

All formats includes graphic designs with liner-notes, original press photos, rare live and behind the scene photos, flyers, interviews and press clippings. A lot of this material has never been published before and will available exclusively on this release.

Tracklisting:

"Take It"

"Rock'N'Roll Man"

"Black Jack"

"Tyger Bay"

"Insanity"

"Euthanasia"

"Mirror"

"Wild Cat"

"Money"

"Don't Stop By"

"Gangland"

"Silver + Gold"

"Hellbound"

"Slave To Freedom"

"All Or Nothing"

"Raised On Rock"