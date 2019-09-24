TYGERS OF PAN TANG Launch Teaser For Upcoming "White Lines" Music Video

Tygers Of Pan Tang will release their new album, Ritual, on November 22 via Mighty Music. This Friday, September 27, the band will release the first single and music video, "White Lines". Check out a teaser for the video below:

You can pre-order the Ritual album on vinyl, limited edition red vinyl (500 copies worldwide), CD and t-shirt bundles here.

The album was engineed & recorded by Fred Purser, mixed by Soren Andersen, and mastered by Harry Hess. Artwork by Roberto Toderico.

Tracklisting:

"World's Apart"

"Destiny"

"Rescue Me"

"Raise Some Hell"

"Spoils Of War"

"White Lines"

"Word's Cut Like Knives"

"Damn You!"

"Love Will Find A Way"

"Art Of Noise"

"Sail On"

Tygers Of Pan Tang lineup:

Iacopo Meille - Vocals

Robb Weir - Guitars

Michael McCrystal - Guitars

Gav Gray - Bass

Craig Ellis - Drums