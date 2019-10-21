TYGERS OF PAN TANG Launch Video Teaser For Upcoming "Damn You!" Single

October 21, 2019, an hour ago

Tygers Of Pan Tang will release their new album, Ritual, on November 22 via Mighty Music. A video teaser for the new single, "Damn You!", can be seen below:

Fans can preorder the Ritual album on vinyl, limited edition red vinyl (500 copies worldwide), CD and t-shirt bundles here.

The album was engineed & recorded by Fred Purser, mixed by Soren Andersen, and mastered by Harry Hess. Artwork by Roberto Toderico.

Tracklisting:

"World's Apart"
"Destiny"
"Rescue Me"
"Raise Some Hell"
"Spoils Of War"
"White Lines"
"Word's Cut Like Knives"
"Damn You!"
"Love Will Find A Way"
"Art Of Noise"
"Sail On"

"White Lines" video:

Tygers Of Pan Tang lineup:

Iacopo Meille - Vocals
Robb Weir - Guitars
Michael McCrystal - Guitars
Gav Gray - Bass
Craig Ellis - Drums



