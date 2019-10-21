TYGERS OF PAN TANG Launch Video Teaser For Upcoming "Damn You!" Single
Tygers Of Pan Tang will release their new album, Ritual, on November 22 via Mighty Music. A video teaser for the new single, "Damn You!", can be seen below:
Fans can preorder the Ritual album on vinyl, limited edition red vinyl (500 copies worldwide), CD and t-shirt bundles here.
The album was engineed & recorded by Fred Purser, mixed by Soren Andersen, and mastered by Harry Hess. Artwork by Roberto Toderico.
Tracklisting:
"World's Apart"
"Destiny"
"Rescue Me"
"Raise Some Hell"
"Spoils Of War"
"White Lines"
"Word's Cut Like Knives"
"Damn You!"
"Love Will Find A Way"
"Art Of Noise"
"Sail On"
"White Lines" video:
Tygers Of Pan Tang lineup:
Iacopo Meille - Vocals
Robb Weir - Guitars
Michael McCrystal - Guitars
Gav Gray - Bass
Craig Ellis - Drums