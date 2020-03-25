TYGERS OF PAN TANG Premiere “Art Of Noise” Lyric Video

Tygers Of Pan Tang have released a lyric video for "Art Of Noise", a track from their Ritual album, released back in November via Mighty Music. Watch the new clip below, and order the album here.

Says the band: "With our world in chaos, we think our ambush of Tyger fans need a mood lifter, right? Today sees the band release the 4th single and video from our highly acclaimed new album Ritual. Turn it up and get down to 'The Art Of Noise', released through Mighty Music."

Ritual was recorded at ex-Tygers’ guitarist Fred Purser’s studio in Newcastle Upon Tyne and mixing and additional production was again conducted by Soren Andersen, most recently known for his role as Glenn Hughes’ guitarist. Mastering done by Harry Hess (Harem Scarem).

Tracklisting:

"World's Apart"

"Destiny"

"Rescue Me"

"Raise Some Hell"

"Spoils Of War"

"White Lines"

"Word's Cut Like Knives"

"Damn You!"

"Love Will Find A Way"

"Art Of Noise"

"Sail On"

"Destiny" video:

"Damn You" lyric video:

"White Lines" video:

Tygers Of Pan Tang lineup:

Iacopo Meille - Vocals

Robb Weir - Guitars

Michael McCrystal - Guitars

Gav Gray - Bass

Craig Ellis - Drums