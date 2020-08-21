TYGERS OF PAN TANG Release “Cruel Hands Of Time” Digital Single And Lyric Video; Ambush Album To Be Reissued In September

Tygers Of Pan Tang have released the new digital single and lyric video, "Cruel Hands Of Time", the rare and unreleased studio outtake featured on the upcoming reissue of the 2002 album, Ambush.

Guitarist and founder Robb Weir comments: "Everything has a time and a place, and for this little gem both have arrived... All rise and prepare to rock out... We give you,

'Cruel Hands Of Time'." Watch the lyric video below.

Ambush (2020 reissue) comes newly remastered at Medley Studios, Copenhagen, with extensive sleeve notes from all of the band members. Four bonus tracks complete the package including two live tracks featuring the lineup that recorded the album:

Jacopo Meille - vocals

Robb Weir - guitars

Gav Gray - bass

Craig Ellis – drums

Dean Robertson - guitars

Pre-order here.

“Keeping Me Alive“

“These Eyes“

“One Of A Kind“

“Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream“

“She“

“Man On Fire“

“Play To Win“

“Burning Desire“

“Hey Suzie“

“Mr. Indispensable“

“Speed“

“Cruel Hands Of Time“ (Studio Outtake)

“Keeping Me Alive“ (Live)

“These Eyes“ (Live)

“Rock 'N' Roll Dream“ (Demo)

“Cruel Hands Of Time” lyric video: