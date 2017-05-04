TYGERS OF PAN TANG Release “Never Give In” Music Video
May 4, 2017, an hour ago
NWOBHM pioneers, Tygers Of Pan Tang, have released a music video for “Never Give In”, a track from their new self-title album, out now. Watch the new clip below.
Tracklisting:
“Only The Brave”
“Dust”
“Glad Rags”
“The Reason Why”
“Never Give In”
“Do It Again”
“I Got The Music In Me”
“Praying For A Miracle”
“Blood Red Sky”
“Angel In Disguise”
“The Devil You Know”
“Never Give In” video;
“Glad Rags” video:
Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.
Lineup:
Robb Weir - guitars
Jacopo Meille - vocals
Micky Crystal - guitars
Gav Gray - bass
Craig Ellis - drums & percussion