TYGERS OF PAN TANG Release “Never Give In” Music Video

NWOBHM pioneers, Tygers Of Pan Tang, have released a music video for “Never Give In”, a track from their new self-title album, out now. Watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

“Only The Brave”

“Dust”

“Glad Rags”

“The Reason Why”

“Never Give In”

“Do It Again”

“I Got The Music In Me”

“Praying For A Miracle”

“Blood Red Sky”

“Angel In Disguise”

“The Devil You Know”

“Never Give In” video;

“Glad Rags” video:

Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.

Lineup:

Robb Weir - guitars

Jacopo Meille - vocals

Micky Crystal - guitars

Gav Gray - bass

Craig Ellis - drums & percussion