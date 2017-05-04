TYGERS OF PAN TANG Release “Never Give In” Music Video

May 4, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal tygers of pan tang

NWOBHM pioneers, Tygers Of Pan Tang, have released a music video for “Never Give In”, a track from their new self-title album, out now. Watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

“Only The Brave”
“Dust”
“Glad Rags”
“The Reason Why”
“Never Give In”
“Do It Again”
“I Got The Music In Me”
“Praying For A Miracle”
“Blood Red Sky”
“Angel In Disguise”
“The Devil You Know”

“Never Give In” video;

“Glad Rags” video:

Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.

Lineup:

Robb Weir - guitars
Jacopo Meille - vocals
Micky Crystal - guitars
Gav Gray - bass
Craig Ellis - drums & percussion

