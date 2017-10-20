TYGERS OF PAN TANG To Tour The UK With Danish Labelmates SEA

NWOBHM legends Tygers Of Pan Tang, who just released the critically acclaimed and self-titled comeback album, are now ready with an extensive fall tour around the UK. Along with them, they bring the Danish heavy rock band, newcomers and labelmates Sea. The two bands shared the stage at this year’s Nordic Noise Festival in Copenhagen.

The tour will bring the two bands around most of the UK and original Tygers Of Pan Tang member and guitarist Robb Weir says: "With a lot of the big acts retiring this year it kind of makes you wonder who is going to take up the challenge? Step forward Sea, a young Danish band with a huge career in front of them. With influences from the 70's they play hard rock at it's best. They are a must see on your bucket list of bands..."

This is the first time the Danish band Sea crosses the pond, and the band are looking forward to play with one of the most influential acts from the scene they themselves are a part of: ”Sea are proud and excited to join the NWOBHM pioneers in Tygers Of Pan Tang on their UK tour in November. The UK is the birth place of heavy rock and we can’t wait to play our music for the British crowd for the first time. We will bring all we got. See you soon Britain!” - Anders Brink, Sea.

Currently, Tygers Of Pan Tang are writing new material for the next album.

Tour dates

November

9 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK *

10 - Think Tank @ Digital - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK *

11 - Stramash - Edinburgh, UK *

18 - The Three Lamps - Swansea, UK

19 - Eleven - Stoke On Trent, UK

20 - The Crawford Arms - Milton Keynes, UK

21 - Robin 2 - Bilston, UK

22 - The Diamond - Sutton In Ashfield, UK

23 - Yardbirds - Grimsby, UK

25 - Winterstorm Festival - Troon, UK *

* - no Sea