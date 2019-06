WDR Rockpalast live-streamed Tygers Of Pan Tang's performance today (June 7) from Gelsenkirchen, Germany's Rock Hard Festival. You can now watch the band's set below:

Tygers Of Pan Tang perform next on August 23 at Golden Age Rock Festival in Liége, Belgium. Find the band's live itinerary here, and stay tuned for new music from the band, coming in 2019.